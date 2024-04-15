Anita Baxas MD Substack

The Light and the Dark Side of Ivermectin
It’s not as harmless as it’s portrayed to be
  
Professor Anita Baxas,MD
11
Alternative, Integrative Cancer Treatments
It does not have to kill you!
  
Professor Anita Baxas,MD
14
What is “Long Covid”
Hint: It is NOT a post viral diagnosis*
  
Professor Anita Baxas,MD
11

March 2024

The SV40 Cancer Story Questioned
It’s not a virus, but what’s the connection to cancer?
  
Professor Anita Baxas,MD
13
The Shamanic Rites of Munay Ki
To Evolve Into a New Human, Homo Luminous, and Dream Our World Into Being
  
Professor Anita Baxas,MD
3
David Icke Invited Me to a Live Talk on Twitter Spaces About Vaccine Injuries and Promising Treatment Approaches
Last Sunday I was deeply honored to be invited by David Icke to a live talk with him on Twitter Spaces hosted by Bartcoin. The subject of the two - hour…
  
Professor Anita Baxas,MD
9
Why Antiviral Pharmaceuticals Can’t Possibly Work as Claimed
My recent articles focused on the fantasy of the spike protein: See here: https://anitabaxasmd.substack.com/p/gas-lighting-and-misdirection-with and…
  
Professor Anita Baxas,MD
5
Misleading Criticism about the Dangers of the Covid Jabs
They are dangerous but not for the reasons the MAM claims. And there is good news too.
  
Professor Anita Baxas,MD
23

February 2024

Follow Me Into Heart Space and Connect to All that Is
If many do this regularly, we will change the world
  
Professor Anita Baxas,MD
11
Has the Health Freedom Movement become the MAM in Medicine?
MAM is the Mainstream Alternative Media, a term coined by David Icke
  
Professor Anita Baxas,MD
30
Humanity’s Diverse Plandemic Traumas and How to Resolve them
A conversation with a top trauma therapy expert in Switzerland
  
Professor Anita Baxas,MD
Gas lighting and Misdirection with the Spike Protein Fantasy
To Cover Up What Is Truly Behind This
  
Professor Anita Baxas,MD
30
