The Light and the Dark Side of Ivermectin
It’s not as harmless as it’s portrayed to be
Apr 15
•
Professor Anita Baxas,MD
17
Alternative, Integrative Cancer Treatments
It does not have to kill you!
Apr 8
•
Professor Anita Baxas,MD
26
What is “Long Covid”
Hint: It is NOT a post viral diagnosis*
Apr 1
•
Professor Anita Baxas,MD
15
March 2024
The SV40 Cancer Story Questioned
It’s not a virus, but what’s the connection to cancer?
Mar 25
•
Professor Anita Baxas,MD
19
The Shamanic Rites of Munay Ki
To Evolve Into a New Human, Homo Luminous, and Dream Our World Into Being
Mar 18
•
Professor Anita Baxas,MD
17
David Icke Invited Me to a Live Talk on Twitter Spaces About Vaccine Injuries and Promising Treatment Approaches
Last Sunday I was deeply honored to be invited by David Icke to a live talk with him on Twitter Spaces hosted by Bartcoin. The subject of the two - hour…
Mar 13
•
Professor Anita Baxas,MD
27
Why Antiviral Pharmaceuticals Can’t Possibly Work as Claimed
My recent articles focused on the fantasy of the spike protein: See here: https://anitabaxasmd.substack.com/p/gas-lighting-and-misdirection-with and…
Mar 11
•
Professor Anita Baxas,MD
12
Misleading Criticism about the Dangers of the Covid Jabs
They are dangerous but not for the reasons the MAM claims. And there is good news too.
Mar 5
•
Professor Anita Baxas,MD
59
February 2024
Follow Me Into Heart Space and Connect to All that Is
If many do this regularly, we will change the world
Feb 26
•
Professor Anita Baxas,MD
23
Has the Health Freedom Movement become the MAM in Medicine?
MAM is the Mainstream Alternative Media, a term coined by David Icke
Feb 19
•
Professor Anita Baxas,MD
29
Humanity’s Diverse Plandemic Traumas and How to Resolve them
A conversation with a top trauma therapy expert in Switzerland
Feb 12
•
Professor Anita Baxas,MD
4
Gas lighting and Misdirection with the Spike Protein Fantasy
To Cover Up What Is Truly Behind This
Feb 5
•
Professor Anita Baxas,MD
53
